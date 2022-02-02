NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth E. “Kenny” Miller, 82 passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Country Club Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hospice Care with his family by his side.

Kenny was born on November 11, 1939, in Alliance, Ohio the son of Frank H. and Martha I. (Shade) Miller.

A 1957 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

He served his country with the United States Army as a Specialist E-4 Supply Division from 1961-1963.

Kenny was employed for 32 years with Standard Oil of Ohio and BP Oil in management with the responsibility of opening new stores. Upon retirement he continued working for Auto Zone.

He was a big sports fan and enjoyed attending baseball games and cheering on his Browns and Bucks on the weekends. His favorite pastime was visiting casinos – you could always find him playing the slots or attending horse races. He loved to travel and has been to many different places. One of his favorites was Vegas. Kenny was a member of several bowling and golf leagues and was proud to have scored four holes in ones. He was also a member of the Western Mahoning County Kiwanis and enjoyed monthly luncheons with his high school classmates.

He is survived by his daughters, Michele Miller and Melody (Mark) Didyk; grandchildren, Shelley (Cody) Shannon (Jared), Madison, Nicholas and Connor; great-grandchild, Brody and one great-grandchild on the way, Owen; sister, Charlotte Parrill and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Eugene; brother, Richard Miller; sister-in-law, Bonnie Miller and brother-in-law, Fred Parrill.



Visitation will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with military honors. Services will also be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. at lanefuneralhomes.com on Kenny’s tribute wall.

Kenny will be laid to rest at Newton Falls Cemetery.

