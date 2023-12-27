YOUGNSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth D. Taylor, 67 of Youngstown, formerly of Niles, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health, Youngstown.

Kenneth was born December 20, 1956 in Salem, a son of the late Kenneth Taylor and Sally (Creelman) Taylor Royer and was a lifelong area resident.

He graduated from Salem High School in 1976 and had been a self-employed painter for many years before retiring.

Kenneth was a member of Grace Fellowship Church and the Celebrate Recovery of the church.

He was a long-time Bob Dylan fan and had his dream of seeing him in concert come true several years ago. He was a match stick artist, spending hours with the intricate work of building lighthouses, a battleship, gazebo and even a guitar with a music box.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 25 years, the former Karen S. Pyles, whom he married November 13, 1998; a son Joshua Taylor of Warren; a step-son, Chris (Tawnya) Miller of Canfield and a grandson, Ian.

He also leaves a sister, Barbara Taylor- Wasson of Colorado who will miss their talks about the Bible and a brother, Mark Taylor of Leetonia.

Besides his parents, Kenneth was preceded in death by a brother, John Taylor and two sisters, Kathy and Diane.

There will be no services or calling hours per Kenneth’s wishes.

