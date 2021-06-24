Kenneth D. Johnson, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, June 28, 2021 at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel for Kenneth D. Johnson, Sr. 94 of Canfield, who died Thursday morning, June 24, 2021 at Assumption Village, North Lima.

Kenneth was born November 12, 1926 in Youngstown, a son of the late Phillip and Florence (Gueldner)

Johnson and was a lifelong area resident. He attended South High School and entered the military in 1944. Kenneth served in the Navy during World War II in the European Theatre.

He worked in supervision for Youngstown Welding and Engineering for 30 years, retiring in 1989.

He was a member of the former Mahoning Methodist Church and the former member of St. Alban’s Lodge F & AM.

Kenneth loved fishing, enjoyed going to the casino and a good game of poker and loved to golf. He was very proud of his two holes in one. Kenneth and his wife had been snowbirds and had wintered in Estero, Florida for over 20 years. He was also an excellent carpenter and could build and fix just about anything.

He leaves his wife, the former Florence H. Martauz, whom he married April 20, 1949; his son Kenneth (Mary) Johnson; a daughter, Susan Gura and Diane Reha who was like a second daughter, all of Youngstown; four grandchildren, Benjamin Johnson, Kerry (Thomas) Brown, Mark (Bridgett) Johnson, Michael (Deborah) Gura and two great grandchildren, Thomas K. Brown and Rory F. Johnson. Kenneth also leaves a sister-in-law, Esther Amendolea of Canfield and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Snyder.

Friends may call on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m followed by the service at 1:00 p.m. at the Lane Canfield Chapel.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.