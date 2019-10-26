Kenneth Chambers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Chambers, 92, passed away Thursday morning, October 24, 2019 at his home with his loved ones by his side.

Ken was born July 24, 1927 at home on N. Hartford Avenue in Youngstown the son of Chester H. and Dora H. (Harrington) Chambers.

He was a graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1945. Ken was an Army Veteran serving in WWII and Korea as an artillery specialist and was stationed in Germany, serving from 1946 until 1954. While back home in Youngstown on leave from the Army, Ken met the love of his life, Margurette Pearce on a blind date.

He and Maggie were married on July 25, 1953 and celebrated 66 years of marriage. After being honorably discharged from the Army, Ken went to work for Niles Rolling Mill, which later became RMI Titanium. He retired in 1992 from RMI where he had been a Research Specialist.

Ken was an active member of the Mineral Ridge Church of Christ where he had served as an Elder, Treasurer, and a Teacher, as well as other thing he did there. Ken loved history and was active in Civil War preservation. He a member the Civil War Round Table of Mahoning Valley and the World War II Association and a 56-year member of the Grand Lodge of the Free Masons.

Kens greatest passion was spending time with his grandchildren and new great grandchildren.

Besides his wife of 66 years, Maggie, Ken leaves two children Mara (Fred) Piersol of Warren and Gordon Chambers of Mineral Ridge, six grandchildren, Brian (Emily) Piersol, Megan Piersol, and Kenneth Piersol, Eric, Robert, and Michael Chambers, twin great grandsons, Andrew and Charles Piersol, one nephew, Kenneth (Joan) Guy, along with serveal niece and nephews and friends.

Besides his parents, Ken is preceded in death by three brothers, John Harrington, Arnold and Charles Chambers and one niece Charlee Stone.

Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019 and again from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Lane Funeral Home Mineral Ridge Chapel where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Civil War Trust, PO Box 17686 Baltimore, MD 21298-8333 in Ken’s name.



