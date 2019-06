NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth C. Fike, of North Jackson, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

He was born in Markleysburg, Pennsylvania on April 18, 1949.

Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, OH 44515 on Tuesday, May 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, May 28 at 1:00 p.m.