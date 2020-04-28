Kenneth C. Bailey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Kenneth C. Bailey, better known to his many friends as Kenny died peacefully at home surrounded by his beautiful, beloved and best friend of 49 nine years, wife Cindy, his son, Lee of Ft. Myers, Florida and his daughter, Danielle of Columbus, Ohio.

Kenny was born in Youngstown Ohio December 15, 1953 to Richard E. and Catherine M. Bailey.

Kenny is survived by his siblings, Richard Bailey of Sacramento, California, James (Nola) Bailey of North Jackson, Ohio, Kathy Barcus of Sacramento, California, Linda (Thomas) Vaughn of Temple, Texas and Joe Bailey of North Jackson, Ohio; his grandson, Cayden Phillips of Chagrin Falls, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; his younger brother, Billy Bailey and his two brothers-in-law, Harry (Ellen) Lyle and Rick (Kathy) Barcus.

Kenny was not only “The Most Interesting Man in the World” he was also the most loved. Kenny was loyal to a fault and what was most important in life to Kenny was the love he had for his family and friends. He would do anything for anyone.

He was a proud union sheetmetal worker of Local 33 for over 30 years.

He was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes fan. Kenny a legendary wrestling fan along with his childhood best friend, Tom Hernan, founded the Youth Wrestling Program for Canfield. Kenny will be missed and mourned by the many, many, wrestlers whose lives he touched.

Due to the current situation there will be a private service for family only on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes in Canfield. Friends are welcome to arrive at the funeral home at 1:45 p.m., remaining in their cars, to follow Kenny to his final rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends are welcome to drive by and pay their respects from their vehicles.

The “World is a Sadder Place” without Kenny in it but a better place for having known him.

To My Baby From Cindy – The Love of His Life Always.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 29, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.