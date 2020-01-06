Kenneth B. Goodman, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A funeral service will be held Thursday, January 9, 11:00 a.m. at One Spirit Family Christian Church/Lane Anstrom Chapel, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio for Kenneth B. Goodman who passed away Friday evening, January 3, surrounded by family and friends at Hospice House after a long battle with cancer.

Ken was born January 19, 1951 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Kevin and Stella (Habib) Goodman.

He graduated from New Castle High School in 1968.

Ken moved to this area in 1969 and began working at General Motors Lordstown, where he worked for 35 years. Upon retirement, he became a UAW Chaplain.

Ken cherished spending time with his family and friends.

He was avidly involved in his church, including REACH ministries, deacon, head usher and Bible studies. He attended The School of Biblical Studies.

He was a member of The Youngstown Rifle & Pistol Club, where he was a Range Officer. Also, he played softball and was a Pirates and Steelers fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and riding his Harley Davidson.

Ken is survived by his wife, Colleen (Broderick) whom he married July 12, 1997; three sons, Kenneth (Vanessa) of Alliance, Shawn (Susan) and Raymond both of North Jackson; two daughters, Lisa (Philip) Vaughn of Georgia and Megan Goodman-Markley of Lordstown; stepchildren, Kristen (Brad) Sackella of Poland, Sandra Mapus of Boardman and Stephen (Erika) Mapus of Boardman; a brother, Timothy Goodman (Annie Larkin) of New Castle and a nephew, Atty. Kevin M. (Dr. Jennifer) Goodman of Cleveland. There are also 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Keary and Kevin Goodman.



Family and friends may call on Wednesday, January 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 9 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the funeral at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman.



The family has requested that memorial tributes take the form of donations to One Spirit Family Christian Church, 8387 Tod Avenue, Boardman, Ohio or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

