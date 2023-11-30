LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth A. Purnell, 83 of Lordstown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, November 28, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

He was born October 26, 1940 in Grier City, Pennsylvania, the son of Roland A. and Martha M. Volasky Purnell.

Ken was a 1958 graduate of Newton Falls High School. He then attended Kent State University where he achieved a Bachelor of Education degree.

He worked as a history teacher in the Bristol school district for several years. He then went on to work as a security officer for General Motors Lordstown for 27 years, retiring in 1993. After his retirement Ken worked as the locker room manager for The Trumbull Country Club in Warren from 1994-2007.

He married the former Karen S. Platt on May 28, 1966. They shared 57 years of marriage and many wonderful memories together. She survives him.

Ken was a longtime member of the Lordstown Christian Church where he served as a Deacon.

He was also a member of the original council when Lordstown was declared a village, and he served as a member of the Lordstown Board of Education for eight years. In addition Ken served his community as an assistant basketball coach, he was a former volunteer with the Lordstown Fire Department, and a former member of the Lions Club.

He enjoyed playing darts and horseshoes at the VFW in Newton Falls but his greatest joy was his grandchildren, especially attending all of their sporting events and cheering them on.

Besides his wife, Ken is survived by four children, Roland (Shawna) Purnell of Austintown, Pamela (Michael) Fultz of North Jackson, Penny (David) Durig of Lordstown and Patricia Purnell of Lordstown. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Megan, Emily, Julia, David, Jr., Dillon, Alyssa, Mary, Lindsey and Evan and two great-grandsons, Kolston and Krimson.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 5 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, with the Rev. Norman Witthuhn officiating.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, Deccember 4 at the funeral home.

He will be laid to rest in the Lordstown Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.