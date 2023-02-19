BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ken Seeds, age 60, of Boardman, Ohio passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He was born October 24, 1962 in Youngstown, Ohio and remained a lifelong resident.

He played baseball throughout his childhood and also played for Boardman High School, where he graduated from in 1981.

He attended The Ohio State University and received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Youngstown State University in 1991.

He loved the outdoors and spending time in Mill Creek Park. He enjoyed kayaking and riding his bike and motorcycle. He went on ski trips with his sister and family over the years across the United States.

He volunteered at various organizations; however, he was most proud of being part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters community. Ken met his “little brother” Cody in 2001, when Cody was just 9 years old. They spent time together every week. Ken was such a positive influence for Cody, and this relationship also enriched Ken’s life. They remained extremely close until Ken’s final day.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Sally Seeds and his sister, Kathy Seeds. His is survived by his sister, Debbie Cerepak; niece, Carly (Patrick) Graves; nephew, Casey Cerepak; great-nephews, Connor Cerepak, Beckett Cerepak and Grayden Graves and “little brother” Cody May.

Friends may call on Thursday, February 23 from 12:00 – 1:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Home, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406, followed by a funeral service at 2:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cleveland Clinic Brain Tumor & Neuro-Oncology Department give.ccf.org.

