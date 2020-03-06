Ken Bonacker, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ken Bonacker passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.



He was born on February 2, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of William and Ann (Sorrentino) Bonacker.

He was a kind and gentle man with a quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed playing pool, cooking and being with his wife and many friends.



Ken is survived by his wife, Cindy Bonacker and his son, David Bailey. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Linda Clark and his siblings, William (Debbie) Bonacker and Sharon Bonacker, as well as, many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as, his brother, Edward Bonacker.



Per Ken’s wishes there will be no calling hours. He wishes all his family and friends to remember the man he was.



The family has entrusted their loved one to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

