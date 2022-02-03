CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at Packard Music Hall, for Kelly L Boyle, 58 of Champion, who passed away Saturday evening, January 29, 2022 at University Hospital in Cleveland

Kelly was born January 14, 1964 in Warren and was a lifelong area resident.



Kelly was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and Kent State University.

He was a member of the Board of Education for the Champion Local Schools and the Trumbull County Technical Center. He was also a member of the Trumbull County Drug Task Force.

Kelly retired from the Champion Police Department after 27 years of service where he was twice recognized as the Officer of the Year and a six-time community service award recipient.

Kelly was an avid Washington Redskins fan, he also enjoyed watching the Saints and Ohio State. He always looked forward to going fishing but most important was spending time with family and friends, playing cards and telling jokes. Kelly always was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone that was in need.

Kelly is preceded in death by his mom, Bonnie James; his father, Harold Boyle; his aunts, Rachel Skendrovich and Joyce Boyle; his uncle, Johnny Boyle; his niece, Nicole Boyle and his cousin, Michael Skendrovich.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Cheryl; his three kids, Rachel Boyle, Sean Boyle and Madisyn Boyle; his siblings, Joann Boyle-Fiorenza, David (Tammy) Boyle, Danny Boyle, Gladys James (Frank Petak, Jr.) and Melissa James (Jared Clark); several nieces, nephews, cousins and many good friends.

Friends may call 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 6 at the Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Avenue NW in Warren, where the funeral will begin at 5:00 p.m. with Pastor Shirley Stoops-Franz officiant.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Kelly’s family.

To send flowers to the family of Kelly L. Boyle please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 4 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.