WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Kelly Bryant sadly announced her passing at home on Wednesday, May 31 surrounded by her family and friends after a short illness.

An obituary is usually dry and stuffy but her adventures in life were very much opposite the norm. Kelly lived life to the fullest and on her own terms. There was never any doubt of who was in charge.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on May 10, 1965 to her mother, Margaret Zigmont Maggiano.

Kelly was a 1983 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She was currently employed as a dispatcher and supervisor at the Trumbull County 911 Center where she was employed since November 1995. Kelly was the first voice you heard if you ever had an emergency. Her job meant being able to keep focus amid the chaos and uncertainty.

Kelly and her husband, Shawn, were very active for many years with the Relay for Life in Niles. Both of their mothers were cancer victims and this cause was dear to both of them.

Her outside interest and passion was animal rescue. She fostered many animals but failed to give any of them back (i.e. foster failure). She also supported the TNR Organization of Warren for their spay and neuter program.

As active as Kelly was, her family was the most important part of her life. Yearly trips to Disney, Ohio State and Clemson games and family vacations brought her much happiness.

She leaves behind one daughter, Kristin (Justin) Koper of Warren; a granddaughter, Emma, at home; a brother, Richard (Pam) Maggiano of Kinsman her Aunt Tina Propri; her brother-in-law and wife, Drew and Tina Bryant; nieces, Hannah and Rachel and her close friend, Jen Lingo. The family would like to thank Doug and Karli Datish for their support during this time.

Besides her mother, Kelly is predeceased by her first husband, Raleigh Hughes III and her second husband, Shawn L. Bryant.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel at 180 Garfield Drive, Warren.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, June 4 from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and also 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service on Monday, June 5, at the funeral home.

Material contributions may take the form of donations to TNR Organization of Warren.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 4 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.