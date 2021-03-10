Kelli Rae Gilger, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelli Rae Gilger, age 50, passed away Friday morning March 5, 2021 due to complications from a recent surgery.



Kelli was born December 8, 1970 in Warren, the daughter of Bruce and Deborah (Grocott) Gilger.



Kelli was a 1988 graduate of Howland High School and the Gordon D. James Career Center where she studied Diversified Health.



She was previously employed in the automotive parts industry serving many years with Car Quest.

The past several years she was a full-time caregiver to her father.



She was of the Catholic faith.



Kelli was a huge Steelers fan who liked the family rivalry with her Brown’s loving mother; she was also a diehard Tony Stewart fan. In her free time, she enjoyed going to car shows, motorcycle riding, vacationing in Tennessee, going to drag races and dirt track races. Kelli enjoyed her down-time curled up on the couch watching movies with her fur babies, Jaxa, Stewart and the late Gizmo. Most of all Kelli loved to spend time with her granddaughters who were her world.



Kelli leaves her cherished memories with her parents Bruce and Deborah (Grocott) Gilger of Howland, her brother Jeff (Heidi) Gilger of Boardman, sister Michelle Beauchene of Vienna, daughter Brittany (Chris) Duncan, granddaughters, Sophia, Leah, and Kaylee; her best friend Christine King, and numerous nieces and nephews.



Kelli is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents and maternal grandparents, aunts Jamie Bunker and Marcia Miller and uncles Dennis and Garry Gilger.



Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 15, 2021 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren; her memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m.

