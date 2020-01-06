Keith Gary Anderson, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith Gary Anderson, Sr., 83, of Warren, Ohio, formerly of Brockton, Massachusetts, died Saturday evening, January 4, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Raleigh) Anderson, for 57 years.



Born in Baker City, Oregon, son of the late Francis L. “Frank” and Gertrude M. (Giles) Anderson, he was a graduate of Chiloquin High School.

He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a machine repairman 1st Class petty officer and was a Korean War veteran.

He continued his studies at Northeastern University in mechanical engineering.

Keith was a manufacturing engineer in a career that spanned 42 years, working for Hermetite, Aegis and most recently, manufacturing medical instruments at D&R Products, retiring in 2003.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing, building and flying model airplanes with the Flying Aero Association, as well as, playing clarinet, saxophone and guitar. Keith most enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, especially with his grandchildren attending many games, school events and band concerts.

While his wife Mary was alive, he was a devoted caregiver during the many ups and downs of her long-term illness.

Keith was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Brockton and an active parishioner and volunteer at Blessed Sacrament Church in Warren, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary; his parents and his younger brother, William.

He is survived by his son and caregiver, Keith G. Anderson, Jr. of Warren with whom he made his home; his daughter and son-in-law, Laurie E. and Jeffrey A. Faulk of Warren and his daughter and son-in-law, Amy B. and Steve Kramer of Bettendorf, Iowa; his cherished grandchildren, Cullen, Brigid and Jane Faulk and Chloe and Colton Kramer; his brother and sister-in-law, Donald A. and Mona Anderson of Sanger, California; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Edward P., Jr. and Mary Jane Raleigh of Merritt Island, Florida and several nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, January 8, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church, 3020 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio.

Burial will be in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith’s memory to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org.

To send flowers to the family of Keith Gary Anderson, please visit Tribute Store.