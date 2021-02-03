Kaye and Murle McLaughlin, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kaye and Murle McLaughlin of Lake Milton died Saturday, January 23 after a fire swept through their Lake Milton home.

Kaye was born February 11, 1935 in Marion City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Harry and Nellie (Mountain) McKee and came to this area as a child. She graduated from Jackson-Milton High School in 1953.

Murle was born April 28, 1926 in Youngstown, a son of the late Murle P. and Ruby McLaughlin and was a lifelong area resident.

Murle and Kay spent their entire life serving and giving back. They were members of the Lake Milton Presbyterian Church for over 50 years where they helped with the food bank.

Murle served in the Navy during World War II, serving in the Pacific in Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He was a founding member of the American Legion Post #737 of Lake Milton, where Kaye was a member of the Ladies Auxilliary. They served as honor guard for funerals and volunteered for many of the Legions activities including the fish fries.

Murle founded the Lake Milton Historical Society, would host the Veterans Day program at the Jackson-Milton schools and Kaye would volunteer at the school teaching history and also Veterans Day education. Murle was also scoutmaster for boy scouts for over 50 years.

Kaye’s brother, Jim, was a member of that troop and that is how Kaye and Murle met. They have been married for over 60 years and were inseparable. They were always helping others and will be greatly missed.

They leave their son, Murle, of Lake Milton and five grandchildren. Kaye leaves her brother, James McKee of Austintown. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Morris. Murle was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Harold, Kenny, Lynn and Edward who was killed in World War II.

There will be a private memorial service for the family.

There will be a Celebration of their Lives service planned for the summer.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

