WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kay Markley, 82, passed away Thursday November 16, 2023 at her residence.

Kay was born on September 28, 1941 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late William and Marian Johnston.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and worked at Former Trumbull Lamp, Niles General Electric until she retired.

After high school she married the love of her life, Joseph Alexander Markley, Sr. and started their family together.

She loved working of different crafts that included sewing, crocheting, quilting, making wedding dresses and jewelry, etc… She also enjoyed gardening and cooking.

Kay will be deeply missed by her children, Pamela (Bob Taff) Markley, Renee (Frank) Burk, Kimberly (Donald) Hutzler, Joseph Alexander (Rochelle) Markley, Jr., James William Markley, and Jason Lee (Danielle) Markley; grandchildren, Michael (Cindy) Stith, Jr., Shane Perkins, Jonathan (Liz) Perkins, Ronald (Bethany) McKinstry, and Shauna (Jacob) McKinstry; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Richard (Mimi) Johnston.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Joseph Alexander Markley Sr., whom she married in 1961; brothers, William and James Johnston; and sisters, Kathleen Comansecu and Shelly Jones.

Per Kay’s wishes a private burial will take place at Friendly West Virgina Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Kay , please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 19 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.