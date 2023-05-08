YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy Miller, age 76 of Youngstown, Ohio was born on November 23, 1946, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio to (Vadis) Frank and Dorothy Connor (Greenaway).

She passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home in Youngstown after a prolonged illness.

Kathy graduated from Cuyahoga Falls High School in 1964. She attended college at Kent State University, where she met Daniel Miller and the two were married on February 18, 1967, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. After living for short periods in Akron, Ohio, La Crosse, Wisconsin, Columbus, Ohio and Warren, Ohio the couple eventually settled down in Austintown, Ohio where they resided for over 45 years.

Kathy was a homemaker and raised their two children. She was always a very handy and crafty person who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, making ornaments, completing DIY projects around the home and gardening. She used many of these talents as the Girl Scout Leader for both of her daughter’s troops. She also enjoyed doing logic and jigsaw puzzles, reading, especially the author Stephen King and bowling in the Wedgewood Ladies Bowling League for many years. She loved spending time with her family. She spent many hours watching and cheering on her daughters and her grandchildren in all of their various activities and was always up for a “game night.” We have many fond memories of summers spent in the backyard pool and playing board games and badminton with her. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed exploring the many places her daughters lived after their marriages.

Kathy was preceded in death by her father, Frank and her mother, Dorothy.

She leaves behind her husband, Daniel and two daughters, Nicole Miller (Daniel Gates) of Fairfax Station, Virginia and Lisa Miller (Bobby Hamilton) of Austintown, Ohio; grandchildren, Ethan and Ryan Gates and Bella, Asher, Ryker and Jayce Hamilton and her beloved pooch, April Rain.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Chaplain Paul Iden officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Green Haven Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to Friends of Fido, P.O. Box 2963, Youngstown, OH 44511.

