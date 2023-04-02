BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathy G. deGuzman, 70, of Boardman, passed away Friday morning, March 31, 2023 at her residence.

Kathy was born March 7, 1953 in Norfolk, Virginia, a daughter of Charles and Doris (Otto) Gensel. She grew up in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and came to this area in 1980.

Kathy was practice manager for Associates in Nephrology for 35 years, retiring in 2018.

She enjoyed reading and traveling. She looked forward to traveling with her sister and especially loved her trips to Italy and her cruise to Alaska. Most important was spending time with her family.

Besides her father, Charles Gensel of Highspire, Pennsylvania; she leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Leigh and Jordan Valdes, with whom she made her home and three grandchildren, Hudson and twins, Maxwell and Micah. Kathy also leaves two sisters, Sherry Scurfield of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania, Vicki Hefflefinger of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and a brother, Charles Gensel of Harrisburg.

Kathy was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Myers; her step-mother, Edna Gensel and a nephew, Dr. Jason Waite.

The family would like to give a special thanks to her caretaker, Sheena Taft and Traditions Hospice, especially Maureen DiTommaso and Danica Heath.

There will be no calling hours or services per Kathy’s wishes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

