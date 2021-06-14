Kathryn Sue Moore, Vienna, Ohio

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Sue Moore, age 62, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at her residence surrounded by her family.



Kathryn was born June 26, 1958 in Warren to Foster and Darlene (Lemmon) Teeters.

She was a 1976 graduate of Lakeview High School.



Kathryn like to read and she enjoyed Crocheting and Knitting.



Kathryn is preceded in death by her father, Foster L. Teeters.



Kathryn is survived by her mother Darlene, her brothers Kenneth L. Teeters and Karl W. Teeters, her sisters Karen A. Hullihen and Kristine Betts; her nieces and nephews, Kara Teeters, Theresa Hullihen, Elaine Hullihen, Brandon Thatcher, Brittany Gowday, and Brandon Betts and Uncle Earl Teeters.



There will be no calling hours, a private family service and burial will be at Green Haven Memorial Gardens in Canfield.



Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Shafer-Winans Chapel.

