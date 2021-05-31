Kathryn Larson, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn “Kathy” L. Larson, age 72, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 27, 2021, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Kathy was born January 31, 1949, in “Possum Holler” Mill Creek, West Virginia, to the late Harold and Kathleen (Hornbeck) Corley.

Kathy was a 1967 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired in 2005 from Packard Electric/Delphi as a mold operator after 38 years.

Kathy was an avid Cleveland Indians and Chicago Bears fan.

Kathy loved spending time with her family. She loved animals, especially her dogs, Daisy and Pixie and her cat, Khaleesi.

Kathy had a wonderful sense of humor and a contagious laugh.

She was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister and aunt; that will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Kathy is survived by her daughter, Kristin Larson; her sister, Patricia Bridgens; her brother, Harold (Cynthia) Corley; her nieces, Amanda (Jose) Leal and Jennifer Corley and her nephews, Jayde (Dawn) Corley, Daniel Bridgens and Aaron Bridgens.

Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren.

