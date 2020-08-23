Kathryn Ann Rudge Barrett, Fowler, Ohio

FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathryn Ann Rudge Barrett died on August 19, 2020 in Brookhaven Mississippi after a brief illness.

Mrs. Barrett was born November 27, 1938 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Joseph and Carrie Mae Jones Rudge.

She grew up and started her family in Fowler but moved multiple times with her family. She devoted her life to her family and education.

She loved to learn and attended Ohio State University. She graduated with a B.S. from Kent State University, then attended Westminster College and graduated with a Masters in Education from the University of Southern Mississippi. She then worked toward a PhD in Education at Mississippi State University. She loved being a teacher and never stopped learning. She taught elementary school in Fowler, Ohio, Brookhaven, Mississippi, El Paso, Texas and Jackson, Mississippi. After 38 years, at the age of 81, she was still teaching.

She leaves behind three sons, John, Jr. (Jack) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Kevin of Brookhaven, Mississippi and Matthew; daughter-in-law, Karyssa and granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Kyra of Colorado; sister, Carol McCummins of Warren; brothers, John and Thomas of Fowler and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life and husband of 28 years, John M. Barrett, Sr.

Services will be private.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Dugan Cemetery, Fowler.

Arrangements are being handled by Shafer-Williams Funeral Home in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers the family requests material tributes to take the form of donations to Hospice Ministries Incorporated or the American Cancer Society.

