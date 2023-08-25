MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Sue Myers, 70 of Masury, passed away Sunday evening, August 20 at Cleveland Clinic.

Kathleen was born January 29, 1953 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Miles and Frances (Shanley) Snyder and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Brookfield High School in 1971 and was a homemaker.

She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren.

She leaves her daughter, Jennifer Gursky of North Jackson; a son, Jeff Myers of Austintown; her former husband, Ron Myers and five grandchildren, Eddie, Leona, Liam, Sydney and Roman. She also leaves a sister, Cindy Snyder and a brother, David Snyder, both of Sharon.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Stubrich.

Private graveside services have been held.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

