Kathleen R. Kottar, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, for Kathleen R. Kottar, 80, of Austintown who died early Wednesday morning, November 20, at Mt. Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital, Westerville, after a short illness.

Kathleen was born September 7, 1939 in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Andrew and Elizabeth (Holetich) Kropelak.

Kathleen was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Altar and Rosary Society, as well as, a CCD teacher. She was a very devoted member of the church, attending Mass regularly and loved her Wednesday prayer group, the “Bible Babes”.

She was also the school secretary for Immaculate Heart of Mary and later was a clerk for SOS services located at the West Side Library from 1987-2008.

Kathleen was also a former member of the Twins Club.

She enjoyed going to the mall and shopping for clothes and was always well dressed from her jewelry down to her shoes. She adored all animals; especially the birds and the rabbits that she fed in her backyard. Kathleen was especially proud of her indoor and outdoor plants and always wanted her yard looking nice. She took great pride in her home. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved her children and grandchildren and will be dearly missed.

She and her husband recently celebrated 60 years of marriage on October 24 and received a special Papal Blessing in honor of their Diamond Anniversary.

Besides her husband, Michael H. Kottar, she leaves a son, Father Michael Kottar of Shelby, North Carolina; twin daughters, Amy (Michael) Akers of Pickerington and Renee (Gregory) Selby of Nazareth, Pennsylvania and four grandchildren, Paige, Benjamin, Kyra and Vincent. Kathleen also leaves a sister, Frances (Andrew) Massimino of Port Charlotte, Florida and a brother, Andrew (Patty) Kropelak of Plum Borough, Pennsylvania.

Family will receive friends from 9:00 – 9:40 a.m at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, with a Rosary service following on Saturday, November 23.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd., Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.