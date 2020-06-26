Kathleen O. Vinion, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen O. Vinion, 74 of Austintown, died Wednesday evening, June 24 at Hospice House of Poland.

Kathleen was born May 3, 1946 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Harry J. and Marion E. (Ward) MacDonald and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Fitch High School and worked in food service for Briarfield Manor for ten years and then for Youngstown Developmental Center.

She leaves her sister-in-law, Nancy MacDonald of Canfield and her life-long friend, Dorothy Wilson of Florida. She also leaves her dear friend, Dana; neighbor, Terri and beloved black lab, Molly.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen “Missy” Vinion; her son, Jamie Vinion and her brother, Harry MacDonald.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

