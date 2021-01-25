Kathleen J. Clementi, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen J. Clementi, 75, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 25, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.



Kathy was born on June 26, 1945 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Lyman and Adelaide (Bell) Lincoln.

After graduating from Warren G. Harding High School in 1963, Kathy married her first love Eraldo “Marty” Martini Jr. on June 27, 1964, who sadly passed away two years later.

On January 6, 1968 Kathy married Nicholas Clementi and they shared 50 wonderful years together before his passing in 2018.



Kathy had enjoyed traveling and gardening.

She loved being a member of the Believers Christian Fellowship Church and was even a part of the ushers group.

Kathy was very family oriented and loved spending time with her family. Kathy and Nick both treasured taking their grandchildren on vacation to Disney World, sometimes enjoying it even more than their grandchildren.



Kathy will be missed dearly by her children Denise (Bryan) Martini Thomas and Steven Clementi; her grandchildren Brittany and Bradley Thomas and Nicholas Clementi and many other family and friends.



Besides for her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her first husband, Eraldo Jr. and her second husband, Nicholas.



Due to COVID, a private family service will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorials donations can be made to Believers Christian Fellowship Youth Ministry.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave their heartfelt condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen J. Clementi please visit our Tribute Store.