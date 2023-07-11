WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Frances Ohl, 76 of Warren died early Tuesday morning, July 11, 2023 at Gillette Nursing Home.

Kathleen was born February 22, 1947 in Warren, a daughter of the late William and Lucretia (Banks) Ohl, Jr. and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Mineral Ridge High School.

She went on to work at Packard Electric for 20 years until retiring.

Kathleen was an avid roller skater, loved horses and was a great scrabble player. She loved music, especially Elvis Presley and playing the piano. Most importantly, Kathleen looked forward to spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren.

She leaves her partner, Craig Reeder; three daughters, Lora (Bill) Showman of Warren, Penny (Mike) Pasquarella, Nicole (Richard) Miller of Arnold, Maryland; six grandchildren, Michael, Bradley, Brandon, Tamara, Kylie, Paige and five great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Timothy, Landon, Connor, and Skylar. Kathleen also leaves her siblings, Glen (Sherry) Ohl of Clearwater, Florida, Terry (Linda Tressler) Ohl of Mineral Ridge, Patty (Dana) Gunnoe of Ravenna and Janice (James) Koren of Mineral Ridge.

Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Sabrina Miller and a brother, John Ohl.

Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Ave., Austintown Chapel, followed by the service at 12:00 p.m.



