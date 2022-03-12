RAVENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Boyce, age 71, of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at University Hospital Portage Medical Center.

She was born on February 18, 1951.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew her.

Kathleen worked for GM Manufacturing as a final inspector until her retirement. She was a very devoted employee spending 45 years with the company.

She is preceded in death by her sons, Bob and Jerry Boyce.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Nikki Boyce, Ashley Boyce, Jessica Boyce and Alexis Boyce; grandson, Richard Kitchen; two brothers and one sister.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Crown Hill Burial Park, 3966 Warren – Sharon Road, Vienna, OH 44473. Interment will follow at the cemetery.

Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, March 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.