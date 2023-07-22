CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Beaumont, long-time Cortland resident, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023 after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family and a lifetime of memories.

Kathleen was born to John Martin Rach and Anna O’Conner Rach in Charleroi, Pennsylvania on February 14, 1931, at the start of the great depression; Kathleen was one of 14 children.

At the early age of 15, she met the love of her life, Donald F. Beaumont, of Uniontown Pennsylvania and they married on Christmas Day, 1950; one day before Don was deployed to Germany, during the Korean War.

While Don was overseas, Kathleen worked as a telephone operator in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania.

Upon Don’s return from Germany, the couple moved to Ohio, where they eventually made their home in Cortland. Together they raised seven children, Brian, Karen, Tim, Jeff, Don, Richard and Joyce. It could be argued that there was never a mother more dedicated to the well-being of her children than Kathleen.

Kathleen was devoted to her faith too and spent over 60 years at Saint Roberts Bellarmine Church in Cortland and enjoyed singing in the choir and being part of the community.

In addition to her unshakable faith, Kathleen enjoyed swimming, baking, reading, singing, playing cards and spending time with her precious family and friends. At age 50, Kathleen discovered her gift and passion for art and became an avid painter and artist. Kathleen’s true passions were faith, family and friends; everyone who crossed her path was touched in a positive way by her kind and loving nature.

Kathleen is survived by her sister, Margaret Kubina, Brian and Jeri Beaumont, Karen and Jim Williams, Tim and Anita Beaumont, Jeff and Jill Beaumont, Don Beaumont, Richard and Jenny Beaumont and Joyce Beaumont; 19 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Nothing made Kathleen happier than to be with her family enjoying good food, good wine and good conversation.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street, Cortland, OH 44410 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 27, 2023, at St. Robert Catholic Church 4659 Niles-Cortland Road, Cortland, OH 44410 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery.

