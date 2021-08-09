Kathleen Ann Inamdar, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen Ann Inamdar, 72, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital in Westerville.



Born June 5, 1949 in Youngstown, Kathleen was the daughter of Edward and Margaret (Kravec) Kollar.



Kathy was a lifelong nurse with a career spanning over forty years.

Kathy loved her heritage and family traditions that had been passed down to her. Family was especially important to Kathy. She loved following her six grandchildren in whatever activities they were involved in or enjoying. She loved vacationing with her family especially beach destinations. Her ideal day was on a raft in the pool or teaching grandchildren to swim. Kathy was an avid Buckeye fan and she loved anything Elvis and the Beatles. Her longtime friends became family and she loved to celebrate events well.



Besides her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband Ashok Inamdar, and brother-in-law, Dr. John Politis.



Kathleen leaves to cherish her memory, her children; daughter Karen Ann (Trent) Dowling and son Jay Edward (Meredith) Inamdar, her grandchildren; Jared and Joel Dowling, Andrew, Alex, Eli and Isabel Inamdar, her siblings; Raymond (Denise) Kollar, Donald (Becki) Kollar and Joanne Politis; and several special cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.



The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel in Austintown, Ohio from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kathleen will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Kathleen Ann Inamdar please visit our Tribute Store.