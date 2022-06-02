MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Miller, of McDonald, passed away with her loving family at her side on Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.



Born November 24, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Heban) Shelby.



Kathy was a 1963 graduate of Ursuline High School and furthered her education by obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education in 1968 and a Master’s Degree in Education in 1995 from Youngstown State University.

Prior to retiring in 2013, Kathy worked as an elementary school teacher for Niles City Schools. Prior to her time there, she taught at St. Rose Elementary School, Cortland Elementary School and Dow, Loring and Anderson Air Force Bases.



Kathy enjoyed reading, collecting watches and jewelry, laughing, relaxing on the beach, photographing family events, celebrating holidays with family traditions, Black Friday shopping with her sister, Jeanne and enjoying Katie’s Korner ice cream with her husband, Lynn. Her favorite times were those spent with her family, especially her countless nieces, nephews and their children and her cherished grandchildren. She strived to be at every game, performance and event to cheer on her kids and grandkids. She was a lifelong learner, continuing to learn about new educational technology tools until the day she retired.



Besides her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and David Shelby and her infant daughter.



She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Lynn D. Miller, Jr., whom she married July 22, 1967; her children, Jake (April) Miller and Kate Miller; her grandchildren, Cohen, Parker and Beckett Miller and her siblings, Jeanne Kemmler and Joe Shelby.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Kerr Cemetery.

