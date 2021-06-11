Kathie Bates, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathie Bates, 57, passed away Wednesday morning, June 9, 2021 at Cortland Healthcare.



Kathie was born on November 5, 1963 in Warren, a daughter of John S. Edwards and Dorla A. Clark.



She attended Joseph Badger High School and worked at Burghill Country Inn, Nancy’s Cozy Café, Wild Wood Restaurant, KC Restaurant and Time Square Restaurant.

Before her accident, she enjoyed riding her bike and dancing. She always loved writing poetry, NASCAR, Pogo Games, playing Bingo and collecting dream catchers and angels. She loved the sunshine and enjoyed sitting in the sun and watching birds on the feeder. She loved her family and friends and her faith in God.



Kathie will be deeply missed by her mother, Dorla A. Clark; children, Rebecca (Victor) Palazzo and Devin Bates; grandchildren, Katie and Leo Bates, Chloe Cain, Corinna and Layla McClung, Guiliana Palazzo and Brayden, Aria and Colton Bates; brothers, John Edwards, Richard (Barb) Edwards, David Edwards and Doug (Jennifer) Edwards; sisters, Susan (Gilbert) McKimmy and Brenda (Jeffrey) Byler; aunt, Carol Peterson and many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her father, John S. Edwards, Sr. and her sons, Donald Bates, Jr. and Daniel Bates.



Kathie’s family would like to thank Traditions Hospice for her care



