MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathi M. Wyllie, 73, of Mineral Ridge, passed away Tuesday morning, October 10, surrounded by her family at her home.

Kathi was born May 5, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of James and Marie (Rink) Bowmaster.

Kathi was a 1968 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Prior to her retirement in 2019, she worked as a medical coder for over 30 years at Northside Hospital.

Kathi was a member of New Hope Methodist Church.

She enjoyed hiking, traveling, walking in the park, bird watching and reading. She was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, George Wyllie, whom she married October 26, 1968; her sons, Steven (Brandy) Wyllie and Jason (Nikki) Wyllie; her granddaughters, Sydney, Samantha and Alexis and her sister-in-law, Rosemary Bowmaster.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Bowmaster.

The family request memorial contributions be made to Yellow Brick Place, 2959 Canfield Road, Suite 10, Youngstown, OH 44511.

Family will hold private services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

