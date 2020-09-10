Katherine I. Lodwick, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine I. Lodwick, 83 of Canfield died Wednesday afternoon, September 9 at Salem Community Hospital.

Katherine was born April 20, 1937 in Warren, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Agnes (Tonkovich) Puskarich and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and had been a nurse’s aide for several local nursing homes. Katherine had also sold Avon, Amway and Bee-Line.

She was a member of St. Michael Parish, where she sang in the choir.

She enjoyed knitting and crocheting and was an avid bingo player. Katherine loved to cook, especially the Croatian dishes that she had learned from her mother.

She leaves her husband, William J. Lodwick, whom she married May 21, 1955; four sons, William G. Lodwick of Jacksonville, Florida, Michael D. (Denise) Lodwick of Howland, Steven M. (Karen) Lodwick of North Jackson and Ronald E. (Holly) Lodwick of Fredericktown, Ohio. Katherine also leaves two sisters, Ann Prokop of Warren and Mary (Robert) Miller of Niles; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Katherine was preceded in death by two brothers, Nicholas and Steven and a sister, Mildred.

Friends may call on Monday, September 14 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Michael Parish, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger at the church after seeing the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: