Katherine Hardesty, Mecca, Ohio

MECCA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine Hardesty, 101, passed away Thursday morning, August 12, 2021, at Clearview Lantern Suites in Champion.



Katherine was born on March 25, 1920, in Campbell, Ohio, a daughter of the late George and Katie Pollack.



She grew up near Pumpkin Center on Cadwallader Sonk Road in Bazetta and was a 1938 graduate of Cortland High School.

During World War II, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Black Family Farm, Ravenna Arsenal and U.S. Gypsum and later at Geauga Industry.

She was a member of the West Mecca United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed farming and taking care of the animals, making her special dessert “goop” for her friends and family and attending family reunions in August.



Katherine will be deeply missed by her son, Darryl Black of Mecca; stepchildren, Saranelle Braniger of Louisville, Kentucky, Fred Hardesty of Thompson, Ohio, Rodney Hardesty of South Whitley, Indiana and Carol Guzan of Bazetta, Ohio; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and a sister-in-law, Louanne Pollack.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Black, who passed away in 1965; her second husband, Elkins Hardesty who passed away in 2001; her brothers, Michael, Steve, Joe, Tom Pollack and Paul Monar and sisters Anna Pollack, Barbara Pollack, Mildred, Anna Schuller, Hellen Pollack and Mary McKlouskey.



Family and friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Monday August 16, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer – Winans Chapel, located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland. A graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Hillside Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



Family would like to thank Clearview Lantern staff for their wonderful care and kindness for mother.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Katherine Hardesty please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.