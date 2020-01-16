Katherine E. Palmer, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Katherine E. Palmer, 82 of Warren, died Tuesday afternoon, January 14, 2020, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center in Warren.

She was born January 2, 1938 in Shinnston, West Virginia the daughter of the late Okey and Lelah Facemire Snopps.



Katherine was a 1957 graduate of Shinnston High School.

She retired after 29 years of service in 1997 from Delphi Packard Electric. She then worked over 10 years for Lowe’s home improvement retiring in 2013.



Katherine was an active member of the Life Church of Leavittsburg (formerly the Church of God), where she was active with the church’s Reach Center.

She was an avid bowler and bowled on area leagues and was an avid fan of WV University football.



She is survived by one son, R. Jeffrey (Holly) Palmer of Paw Paw, West Virginia; four granddaughters, Megan (Jason) Hiett, Tavia and Hana Hendrickson and Kristina (Randy) Shaver; a surrogate granddaughter whom she raised, Shu’mee Leeworthy and four great grandsons, Ian, Jared, Remington and Forrest.



Her husband of 31 years, Robert Edward “Bud” Palmer, whom she married January 22, 1960 preceded her in death May 28, 1991. One son, Gary E. Palmer died July 9, 1991 and one sister, Lou Short and three brothers, Rubert “Bud”, Bill and George Wesley Snopps also have all preceded in death.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren. The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Shinnston Masonic Cemetery chapel in Shinnston, West Virginia.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Life Church of Leavittsburg, 610 South Leavitt Rd., Leavittsburg, OH 44481.

