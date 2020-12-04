Karol Ann Ryan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karol Ann Ryan, née Richter, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, companion, treasured friend and caregiver to many, died Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 75. She passed away in her cherished home of over 30 years.

Karol was born on January 5, 1945 to Florence Sole and Eugene Richter on the United States Army’s base in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Karol graduated from Windham High School in Windham, Ohio.

On July 16, 1964, Karol married James Thomas Ryan, to whom she remained married until Mr. Ryan’s death in 2003.

Karol worked for 42 years at Delphi Packard in Warren, retiring in 2007. During her years at Delphi, Karol volunteered her time and love to several charitable organizations and modeled for local businesses. After retirement, Karol acted as a caregiver to many in the community, including her mother, who was a favorite resident at Autumn Hills Care Center in Niles. Karol also enjoyed creating jewelry for her friends and family.

One of the great loves of Karol’s life was her son, James Timothy Ryan, with whom she often laughed, visited and traveled. Karol and her longtime companion, Frank Petretich, enjoyed working outside, the occasional margarita with Mexican food, crossword puzzles and teasing each other.

In 2015, Karol faced a life-changing diagnosis that never daunted her; never diminished her spirit. Indeed, the courage with which Karol bravely battled her illness was unmatched and inspiring. Karol’s fight persisted until her very last breath, with Frank by her side. For the grace and care provided by the Cleveland Clinic and her caregivers, Karol’s family remains forever grateful.

Survivors include Karol’s beloved son, James Timothy Ryan and his wife, Joanna Curtis; Karol’s longtime companion, Frank Petretich; brothers, Joseph Richter, Charles Tiliske, Frank Meadows and Walter Namoski; sister, Florence Allen; nieces, Holly Rickard, Veronica Moore and Samantha Allen; nephews, Geno Allen and Anthony Allen; great-niece, Tyler Rickard and many longtime friends.

There will be no services due to the pandemic. When it is safe to do so, the family will host a celebration of life at a place to be determined.

The family created the Karol Ryan Memorial Fund with the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research located at http://pancreatic.org/how-you-can-help/you-can-help-funds/. To donate, click on “Give to a Fundraiser” and type in Karol Ryan. You will be directed to her page.

