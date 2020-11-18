Karlis Brantz Larson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karlis Brantz Larson, 82, passed away Monday evening, November 16, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Karlis was born August 16, 1938 in Venstpils, Latvia during WWII and came to the United Sates as a child and was adopted by Carl and Florence (Long) Larson.

He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School, class of 1956.

Karlis served in the U.S. Marine Corps from December 1956 until December 1962 and then went on to serve this country in the U.S. Air Force from 1975 until 1978.

He retired from WCI Steel in March 2001 where he worked in the Galvanized Shipping Department.

Karlis was of the Lutheran faith.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge and a member of the Untied Steel Workers Union.

He enjoyed playing cards in his free time.

His wife, the former Betty Benning, whom he married September 30, 1989, passed away on August 23, 2013.

Karlis leaves one daughter, Michele (Chuck) Watson of Warren; two sons, Karlis Larson II of Warren and Barry Larson of Niles as well as five grandchildren, Austin and Courtney Watson, Karlis III, Alexandra and Audra Larson.

Besides his parents and wife, Karlis was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Larson.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel where services will be held at 2:00 p.m.

