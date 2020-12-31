Karlene Delynn Rantamaki, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karlene Delynn Rantamaki, 34, of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, on December 29, 2020.

Karlene, daughter of Robin Rantamaki, was born a “premie” along with her identical twin sister, Kayla (Rantamaki ) Keener, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan, on July 11, 1986.

Karlene and her twin sister were the first twins to become the Youngstown area Easter Seals poster children in 1991.

Karlene was a 2005 honors graduate of Chaney High School and a 2010 honors graduate of Youngstown State University with a BA in Religious Studies.

Karlene was a strong, independent, loving soul who was ever determined to never let her physical challenges impede her from the accomplishment of any goal she set for herself.

Karlene enjoyed singing, music, dancing, writing, poetry and spending time with family and friends.

Karlene will be deeply missed by her mother, Robin; her stepdad, Zack Riley; her identical twin sister, Kayla D. (Rantamaki) Keener; her brother-in-law, Doug Keener, Jr.; her nephew, Jaxson Douglas Keener; her family; extended family and loving friends spanning the states of Ohio, Georgia, Michigan, Missouri and beyond.

Karlene was preceded in death by her loving grandparents, Ann (Stark) and Thayer “T” Brown who were ever present and extremely instrumental in her early upbringing.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Donation in Karlene’s memory may be made to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana Counties, 299 Edwards Street, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

