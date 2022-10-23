WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Born as the second of four children to Arthur and Zella Worley in Alliance, Ohio on June 15, 1954.

Karla loved being around children and worked for the Howland School system as a valued member of the cafeteria staff in addition to serving as a school bus driver for over 30 years.

She was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing her. Known for her patience and compassion, Karla was always quick to go out of her way to help the children of the school system, in addition to her friends, colleagues, friends, and family alike. In 1978, Karla and David Mazzi of Warren, Ohio toured the country by motorcycle, ending their adventure in Las Vegas, Nevada where they were married. Karla and David had two children, Joseph Mazzi, and Amanda Mazzi (Silvestri). After over 30 years, Karla retired and had the opportunity to spend a great deal of her time with her daughter, Amanda and family. In addition to spending time with family, Karla also spent much of her time quilting, sewing, baking, reading, doing puzzles and watching movies with her husband, David.

Karla is survived by her husband, David; her two children, Joseph (Jane) Mazzi of Omaha, Nebraska and Amanda (Steven) Silvestri of Canfield, Ohio; her brother, Donald Worley and her three grandchildren, Skylar Mazzi, Xander Calder and Julianna Silvestri.

Karla was preceded in death by her mother, Zella and father, Arthur and two of her siblings, Doug Worley and Amy McCombs.

Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 65 North Broad Street, Canfield OH 44406 on Wednesday, October, 26 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. with services to follow at 12:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.

