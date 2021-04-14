Karl Michael Addis, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karl Michael Addis, 69, of Masury, passed away at his home on Monday, April 12, following recent hospitalizations for a series of strokes and progressive complications of Parkinson’s disease.



Karl was born September 6, 1951, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Vivian E. and Stanley T. Addis.

He was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 40 years, Joann Syersak Addis.



Karl was a former employee of General American Transportation Corporation of Masury and later worked in retail and in commercial renovations.

He was an active member of the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene, where he served on the Church Board and had been a youth counselor and a participant in foreign missions.

Karl and Joann were avid Brookfield Warriors, NASCAR and Cleveland Browns fans. Since Joann’s passing Karl enjoyed spending time with his friends and neighbors in his Elm Street neighborhood in Masury and he much appreciated their kindness and generosity in the face of his advancing health challenges.

The family would like to thank Kathy, Holly, Karen and Pastor Mike Byus for being part of Karl’s life and helping with his care.



Karl is survived by his brothers, Lindsey J. (Mary Jo) of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and David J. (Kay) of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sandra Jean Smith of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.



Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, there will be no calling hours or services. A remembrance of Karl’s life will be coordinated by the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene by Pastor Mike Byus. Remembrances in Karl’s name can be coordinated through the church.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Karl Michael Addis please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.