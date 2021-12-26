GREENE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karl E. Evans, born in Warren, Ohio, on July 6, 1970, to Edward M. and Donna J. Evans, rested in the arms of Jesus on Thursday, December 15, 2021.

He leaves behind countless memories as a loving father, husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend. The greatest gift he gave us is knowing that he is in Heaven and if we know Jesus as our Savior, we will see him again one day (John 3:16-17, Romans 10-9, John 14:1-6). Karl would want everyone to know that there is no need to grieve for him now because he is finally healthy and whole.

Karl loved and was devoted to his Lord, his family and his friends. If you knew him much at all, you knew that his passion was making maple syrup. He shared the sweetness of it here on Earth and Heaven is sweeter now that he is there. If there are maple trees in Heaven, he probably already has them tapped.

In 1988, Karl started his career as a steelworker at WCI Steel. He worked there until it shut down in 2012, when it was called RG Steel. After that, he was able to spend more time building his maple business and was privileged to serve his community as a trustee in Greene since 2016.

Karl attended Family Baptist Church in Cortland, Ohio.

Along with childhood friends, that were like brothers to him, he shared many happy memories with lifelong friends he made in all facets of life.

On November 26, 1994, he married Amber L. Gordon. Together, they raised their two beautiful, amazing girls, teaching them to love the Lord and stay true to Him.

Karl was preceded in death by his grandparents and father.

He leaves behind memories to be cherished by his wife, Amber; two daughters, Abigail and Anna; mother, Donna Evans; sister, Kim Bunea; brother-in-law, Chuck Bunea; aunt and uncle, Dianna and Bill Spitler; uncle and aunt, Bill and Sue Finlaw; aunt and uncle Debbie and George Gosnell; aunt, Judy Foster, along with many more treasured family and friends.

Private services have already been held.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone who has offered prayers and support during this time.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

