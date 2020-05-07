Karl Byron Knight, Mecca Township, Ohio

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karl B. Knight, age 96 of Mecca Township, passed away at his home on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Karl was born in Mecca on October 12, 1923 to Howard and Bernice (Baldwin) Knight.

He was a 1941 graduate of Mecca High School and a lifelong resident of the township.



Karl spent his career owning and operating his own dairy farm, Knighthaven Farm.



On September 8, 1945, Karl was united in marriage to his first wife, the former Rose Magdych who preceded him in death on July 17, 1981. On March 16, 1987, Karl married his second wife, the former Virginia “Jenny” Lynch who preceded him in death on January 27, 1997.



A man of faith, Karl was a member of Greene Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He enjoyed talking to people about God’s purpose for people to live forever on Earth.

When he took a break from working Karl was found either playing or watching a baseball or basketball game. He also took solace in his gardens tending to his many rosebushes.



Karl is survived by his children, Jonathan Knight, Janet (William) Ward and Jeffrey Knight, all of Cortland, Dennis Knight of California and Nathan (Becky) Knight of Cortland; his grandchildren, Elyse Ward (Matthew) Foust, Ethan Ward, Abigail Knight (Ben) Hollabaugh, Timothy, Thomas and Amanda Knight; his great-grandchildren, Lily and Charlotte Foust and Ember Ward; his sister, Ruth (Jim) DiGiacobbe and his brother, Roy (Martha) Knight, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his beloved wives; Karl was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Harold, Ernest and Donald Knight.



A virtual memorial service is being planned for Sunday, May 17, 2020. Please email karlknight1923@gmail.com for further information.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Karl Byron Knight, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 8, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.