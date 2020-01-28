Karin E. Pflager, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karin E. Pflager, of Howland, age 83, passed away on January 27, 2020 at the home of her daughter, Delilah. Karin was born January 14, 1937 in Berlin, Germany, the daughter of Bruno Pogrzeba and Frieda (Wolf) Gallkowski.

She married Paul J. Pflager in 1953 and emigrated to the United States in 1954. She became a naturalized citizen in 1954 and was very proud of her new-found citizenship in America.

Karin was active in community affairs as a military wife with many on-base activities. The family moved to Warren in 1968 after Paul’s retirement from the Army. In Warren, she was involved in activities such as Welcome Wagon, Fifth Wheel, Weeds to Roses Garden Club and several card clubs. She also volunteered with her two sons’ activities and sports. Karin was very talented at crocheting as well.

She was employed in various occupations in the Warren area but thoroughly loved her time she was employed at the Youngstown Reserve Air Station as a civilian employee.

Karin is survived by her children: Delilah (Tom) Waldron-DeNicholas of Warren, Mark (Jennifer) Pflager of Niles and Gordon Pflager of Kent; her grandchildren: Stacy Waldron Fisher, Jason (Lisa) Waldron, Daelle (Gary) Waldron-Gearhart, Michael (Jannell) Pflager, Dylan and Lexie Pflager, Brenden, Madysen and Emmah Mostoller, Scott DeNicholas and Erin (Kosta) Fantidis; her great-grandchildren: Katarra, Taylor, Janessa, Kendall, Austin, Aubrey and Autumn as well as her step-brother Arnim Gallkowski of Berlin, Germany.

Karin was preceded in death by her husband in 1987, her son-in-law Donald Waldron and her parents and step-parents Bruno and Annie Pogrzeba and Frieda and Alfred Gallkowski.

Visitation for Karin will be held on Wednesday, January 29, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren where a funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial donations in memory of Karin may be directed to Hospice of the Valley or Animal Welfare League.