CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari Schrecengost of Cortland passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Cortland, Ohio.

Kari was born in Warren, Ohio to Gary and Kathleen Schrecengost on August 1, 1977.

She graduated from Mathews High School in June 1995 and from the University of Toledo in December 2000 with a degree in Public History.

Kari worked for Mayflower-Wollam Insurance Agency for ten years where she loved working with her colleagues and clients in Cortland.

Kari was also an active member of Calvary Bible Church where she oversaw the Junior Church class and was involved in the Young Parents’ Class.

In addition, Kari was a history buff. She did extensive research of her ancestors on both sides of her family, and she was particularly interested in researching British history.

By far Kari’s greatest love was her daughter, Addalynn. Kari and Addalynn enjoyed going for walks, taking selfies to document their many adventures, going swimming, traveling to historical and educational sites and vacationing at the beach.

Kari is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Robert Schrecengost; maternal grandparents, John and Donna McCarthy and uncle, Michael McCarthy.

Kari is survived by her daughter, Addalynn Schrecengost; parents, Gary and Kathleen Schrecengost of Fowler; brothers, Cory Schrecengost of Cortland and Craig (Tiffany) Schrecengost of Pittsburgh; niece and nephews, Brody, Marlee and Moses Schrecengost and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church in Cortland, Ohio. Calling hours will immediately precede the service from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

The family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Calvary Bible Church Children’s Ministry, 4747 Warren Road, Cortland, OH 44410.

