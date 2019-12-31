Kari L. Crawford, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kari L. Crawford, 36, passed away from cancer on Monday morning, December 30, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.



Kari was born on May 1, 1983, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Jerry and Peggy Draa.



She was a 2001 graduate of Lakeview High School and continued her education receiving her Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in criminal justice at Youngstown State University.

Early in her career, she worked with Burkey, Burkey, and Scher Company as a Paralegal in Warren. Following that tenure, she started into working with animals and her own artwork; The Revival of My Brain Art.



She was an animal rights advocate and was the organizer of the “All About Animals Art Show” in Warren, which ran for 3 years. She was also an avid artist that loved photography, 3D artwork and painting. In addition to being an animal rights advocate and an artist, she was a horsewoman with her horse, Commander and enjoyed music, traveling and camping.



Kari will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Jason Scott Crawford, whom she married on May 21, 2005; her parents, Jerry and Peggy Draa of Washington, Pennsylvania; her grandmothers, June Meikle and Grace Draa; several aunts and uncles; mother-in-law, Donna (Bob) Craig of Bazetta and sister-in-law, Sonia (Tim) Grimmett of Howland and her dog, Rowgly.



Tragically, she was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Draa, who died of cancer less than 24 hours prior.



Everyone who knew and loved Kari will always remember her beautiful smile and will miss her friendly laugh.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Bright Futures Farm at brightfuturesfarm.org



Per Kari’s request there will be no services and cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel in Warren.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

