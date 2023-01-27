CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Yoho Capron, age 74, of Champion passed away at her home with family and friends by her side on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

She was born in New Martinsville, West Virginia on August 9, 1948 to the late Hubert and Barbara Jean (Ebert) Yoho.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Yoho; and sister, Janice Henderson.

Karen was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, aunt, and friend. She cherished the time she spent with her family and friends.

She married her husband Gene on May 10, 1969. They spent 53 wonderful years together.

She was a retired office manager at Crosby Mook in Warren, and until her illness, was still working occasionally.

Karen enjoyed many things. She was a crafter who sold her fudge and snowmen at many local events. She loved a good garage sale. She was always on the go. Traveling to the Ebert Brothers Variety Shows, Town and Country Days, and Yoho Reunions to see family were some of her most cherished memories. She also loved to vacation at the beach. She had many great times soaking up the sun.

Karen is survived by her husband, Gene; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Holly Capron; brother, Larry (Mary) Yoho. She had numerous beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 11:00 – 12 Noon on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. 12 Noon will be a memorial service with graveside service to follow at Champion Township Cemetery.

