Karen Vanderbilt-Ferreri, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Vanderbilt-Ferreri, 67 of Salem, passed away Friday morning at her residence, surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Karen was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, a daughter of Robert and Josephine (Garcia) Croutch.

She graduated from Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, North Carolina, where she received her associate degree in Business Administration.

Karen worked as a phlebotomist for the former North Side Medical Center for 28 years.

She was a devout Christian and a member of St. Christine Roman Catholic Church. She volunteered for St. Paul’s Monastery.

Karen was a member of the Lake Milton Boat Club and the Ladies’ Beer Club.

She had a green thumb and loved to garden.

Besides her husband, Rocco Ferreri, whom she married July 18, 1992, Karen leaves her mother, Josephine Croutch of Youngstown; two daughters, Heather Vanderbilt and Christina Vanderbilt and a son, Dominic Ferreri, all of Youngstown; a stepson, Rocco (Lori) Ferreri II and a stepdaughter, Nicole (Chuck) Heim, both of Austintown and six grandchildren. Karen also leaves three brothers, Kenny (Nancy) Croutch of Youngstown, David (Cari) Croutch of Boardman and Rob Croutch of Youngstown and one sister, Mary (Dave) Stana of Youngstown.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, Robert Croutch.

There was a private Mass held at St. Christine Church.

The family has requested material tributes take the form of contributions to the All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Karen Vanderbilt Ferreri please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.