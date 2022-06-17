AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue (Sinn) Zaksek, 70, passed away at home in the loving presence of her family on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Karen was born on April 9, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth and Elizabeth Soos Sinn.

She was a 1970 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

On May 8, 1982, she was united in marriage to Stanley Zaksek with whom she shared 40 years of marriage.

Karen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time at home caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and bird feeding. A favorite pastime was thrifting and preparing for her next garage sale. An avid fan of the Beatles, she also enjoyed flowers and watching television.

She is survived by her husband; two sons, Christopher Sawtelle and Johnathan Sawtelle; two grandchildren, Brent Sawtelle and Skylar (Aaron) DuBosar and her faithful furry companion, Bijou.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 20, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio followed by a funeral service at 6:00 p.m.



Karen’s family would like to express their gratitude to Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth for the care and compassion shown during her illness.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society or Hospice of the Valley.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Karen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.