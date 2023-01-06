CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Sue Hazen, 64, of Canfield died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 5 at her residence.

Karen was born November 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George Albert and Dorothy Jean (Felger) Sigle and lived most of her life in this area.

She graduated from South Range High School in 1977 and received a Bachelor’s Degree in English Language and Literature from Kent State University in 1983.

Karen recently worked as the Office Manager for Asphalt Surface Enterprises in Canfield while just recently retiring in December of 2022. She worked previously for Tom Danko State Farm here in Canfield for 17 years as the Office Manager where she got to know and love many community members. Prior to this, Karen was the manager for Waldenbooks in Boardman. The place she truly missed the most was her time spent managing Little Professor Bookstore. She loved her interactions with fellow book lovers and being able to plan events to get kids more engaged and excited about reading. Many elementary classrooms would not recognize her without her Cat in the Hat costume but she was always committed to making everyone smile no matter what it took.

Karen was also very active in the church that she attended most of her life, Calla Community Church near Canfield. She was a council member for many years and loved the church for the sense of community and closeness it instilled in our small town. She always looked forward to caroling, the cookie walk and the ice cream festival that took place at the church every year.

She enjoyed tending to the gardens around her and her father’s house next door, which was a passion she picked up while working at the family greenhouse on the property, Sigle’s Flowers. She loved all flowers but naturally growing up in the town of Calla she developed a love for Calla Lillies. Karen was one of the kindest and most compassionate people you would ever meet. Karen developed a love for cats throughout the years. Many of the town strays quickly learned how loving Karen was when it came to needing a bite to eat.

She leaves behind four of her beloved fur children, Baby, Apples, Ossie and Gray. Above all, Karen was the most incredible wife and mother anyone could ask for. She leaves her husband, Steven Hazen, whom she wed on November 2, 2003 and her son, Evan Kostalek. She was the most devoted mother a son could ask for.

She always did everything to make sure her family was happy and taken care of. The hole in the hearts of those she has left is too large to describe and the love we all have for Karen will always continue.

Friends may call on Tuesday, January 10 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m.

Also in lieu of any flower donations, the family asks that any donations be sent to Angels for Animals, or if any pet-related donations could be brought to services, the family can deliver them to Angels for Animals themselves.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

