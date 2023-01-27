NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Philibin, 62, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023

She was born December 13, 1960 in Youngstown, a daughter of Donald W. and Barbara A. (Merolillo) DeRaud.

Karen was an Administrative Assistant with Dr. LaManna and later with Dr. Booker Bair for 25 years.

She was a 1978 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

Karen was a member, with a special group of friends, of the Coffee Girls and the Cow Belles for many years. She loved to bake and she loved cows and enjoyed sitting around a bonfire. Karen and her husband Mark enjoyed a special bond, while jumping in the car, to go no where in particular and once even ending up in Niagara Falls for lunch and dinner. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Karen is survived by her mother Barbara; her husband of 41 years, Mark A. Philibin, whom she married July 3, 1981; her son, Tim (Laura) Philibin of Austintown; her daughter, Jen Philibin (Kevin Darst) of Akron; her grandchildren, Tyler and Chase Philibin and Henry Darst; her sister, Laura (Ken) Yurco of New Springfield; her half-sister, Kelley (Rob) Ferguson of Austintown; her brother and sister-in-law, Pat and Shelly Philibin; her sister and brother-in-law, Chuck and Charlene Eisenbraun; numerous nieces and nephews and her best friend, Sherry Raver.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don; her step-father, Pete Merolillo and her mother and father-in-law, Bertram and Dorothy Philibin.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, followed by a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Karen’s name may be given to Akron Children’s Hospital, 330-543-1000 or to a animal charity of the Donor’s choice.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.